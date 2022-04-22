Need to Know: SCMA Weekend, Coffee with a Cop, Pats

SCMA Weekend

Tomorrow (April 23rd) is the 33rd annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards!

Tune in to Access Now TV Channel 7 or www.myaccess.ca/scma at 8:00 pm for the best and brightest in Saskatchewan Country Music with performances from the Hunter Brothers, Tenille Arts, Alex Runions and many more!

Pure Country is up for 3 awards with Tim Day nominated for Country Person of the year and Chase Hussey nominated for On-air personality and Music Director of the year.

Coffee with a Cop

Next Tuesday (April 26th) you can join your neighbours and Regina Police Service for a coffee and conversation. No agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood.

Stop by Tim Hortons at 4533 Parliament Ave. on the 26th for a free coffee and conversation.

Pats News

Connor Bedard has been named the WHL's East Division Player of the Year, making him a nominee for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year!

Connor Bedard & Ryker Evans have been named East Division All-Stars for the 2021-22 season!

Connor Bedard has been named Captain of Hockey Canada’s Mens U18 Team for the U18 World Championships in Germany!