Need to Know: SCMAs, Folk Festival, Rec Centres, & Drive Thru Vaccines

Congratulations to all winners of the 32nd SCMA Awards!

Female Artist of the Year Tenille Arts

Male Artist of the Year J.J. Voss

Group of the Year Hunter Brothers

Songwriter of the Year "Everybody Knows Everybody" Composers: Tenille Arts, Allison Veltz Cruz, Alex Kline

Album or EP of the Year "Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between" Artist: Tenille Arts

Video of the Year "Hard Dirt" Artist: Hunter Brothers Director: Sean Smith, Stingray Pictures

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year Hunter Brothers

Single of the Year Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That

Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year Hunter Brothers

For the full list of winners: https://www.facebook.com/scmask

2021 Regina Folk Festival cancelled

The Regina Folk Festival has been cancelled for the second straight year.

The Festival had been scheduled for Aug. 6-8. Organizers said they would be contacting ticket holders to discuss options.

City Community and Recreation Centres Closure Extended to May 10 Due to COVID-19

In support of the provincial public health orders to mitigate further community spread of COVID-19, the City of Regina will continue to keep all community and recreation facilities closed to the public through May 10, 2021. Customers with impacted classes will be contacted directly next week.

Outdoor recreation facilities such as golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts will continue to be opened as early as possible. Updates on COVID-19 impacts to City programs and services are posted regularly at Regina.ca/covid19.

Regina drive-thru vaccine clinic closed until May 2

The Ministry of Health reported the drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina will be closed for the next two weeks. All other drive-thru clinics in the province will continue serving residents aged 48 to 54.

Anyone in Saskatchewan 48 years and older is eligible to book their vaccine appointment online or through the appointment booking call centre at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829), as of Friday, April 16.

Residents under 48 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line. Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.