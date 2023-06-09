Need to Know: SCMAs, JDRF Walk, Pride Parade

34th Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association Festival

June 9th to June 11th, 2023 | Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia

The SCMA weekend kicks off June 9th with a concert featuring Justin LaBrash, Karissa Hoffart, Jordyn Pollard and Shantaia. Special guests 4-time CCMA group of the year The Washboard Union will close out the concert portion of the evening. A cabaret will ensue after the concert with performances by Lisa Moen and Tyler Lewis.

Saturday will feature the SCMA awards show hosted by The Washboard Union. Following the awards show the after party will feature The Washboard Union and more of Saskatchewan’s Country Music stars. Buy Tickets at SaskTix.ca

Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

June 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m | Wascana Park (Registration Inside Queen Building)

Join us this June for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF.

Help raise funds for ground-breaking type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and support the estimated 300,000 Canadians living with this disease.

Together We Walk to cure T1D.

Register or donate today at jdrfwalk.ca

Queen City Pride Parade!

Starting at Noon on June 10th, the annual Queen City Pride Parade will fill Regina’s downtown with rainbows, smiles and pride!

For more details: https://queencitypride.ca/pride-parade