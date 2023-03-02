Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help Phone

Police service dog recognized

Yesterday the Regina Police Service (RPS) handed out their annual service awards with a variety of people recognized and a service dog named Ralph!

A chief’s commendation award was given to police service dog Ralph, along with his partner, Sgt. Jody Lawrence.

The duo helped arrest a suspect wanted for the violent assault of a woman. Ralph took down the suspect but was stabbed five times in the process.

Ralph’s body armour stopped three of the stab wounds that may have been fatal.

That’s one good boy! Hopefully the award came with some treats!

Removal of Ice Shacks

As the ice fishing season get closer to an end, the Ministry of Environment is reminding anglers that the deadlines to remove ice fishing shelters are coming up.

Shacks must be removed by March 15th for shacks south of Highway 16, and then March 31st for ones to the north.

Supporting Kids Help Phone’s

Later today we will debut a new song, “What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” – a star-studded anthem and video in support of Feel Out Loud, Kids Help Phone’s largest youth mental health movement in Canadian history.

Over 50 Canadian artists united across the country to form the musical collective Artists for Feel Out Loud, with the sole purpose of amplifying the conversation around mental health and empowering young people to feel out loud.

Kids Help Phone is transforming mental health care for young people in Canada and is asking Canadians to support, Feel Out Loud a $300M campaign to unlock hope for young people in Canada to thrive in their world.

The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small.

Founding Partner to Kids Help Phone, Bell Canada is contributing a transformational gift of $15M focused on immediate and evolving access to KHP services.

To learn more and donate to Feel Out loud, please visit notfine.ca