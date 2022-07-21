Need to Know: SGI, CCMAs, Inflation

Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists

Economists are predicting Canada's inflation rate may have peaked in June as soaring gas prices pushed the cost of living up 8.1 per cent compared with a year ago, its hottest pace in nearly 40 years.Statistics Canada said Wednesday the annual inflation rate for June was up from 7.7 per cent in May and marked the largest yearly change since January 1983 when it hit 8.2 per cent. Excluding gasoline, the country's inflation rate was 6.5 per cent in June compared with 6.3 per cent in May. With gasoline prices expected to fall next month, we could finally have seen peak inflation. Canadians also continued to see higher food prices, with the cost of food up 8.8 per cent compared with June last year. Among food items, the largest increase in prices was for edible fats and oils, which rose by 28.8 per cent year-over-year.

SGI reports over 400 impaired driving charges and suspensions in June

SGI reminds the public that “getting caught driving impaired is a quick way to spoil your summer,” as the crown corporation reported that 482 drivers faced charges or licence suspensions in June.According to an SGI news release, police across Saskatchewan reported 319 Criminal Code charges related to impaired driving in the month of June.

In addition to the charges, there were 163 administrative driver’s licence suspensions issued to people who exceeded provincial limits.Police in Saskatchewan also reported for the month of June:

482 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, or not having children in the proper car seat or booster;

831 tickets for distracted driving, including 719 for using a cellphone while driving; and

5,336 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving offences

Tenille Arts Among Top CCMA Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2022 CCMA Awards were announced Wednesday (July 20) by the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA), and Albertan singer/songwriter Tenille Townes tops the list with seven nods. She is closely trailed by Jade Eagleson, with six, James Barker Band (five), and Dean Brody and Brett Kissel, with four nominations apiece. Weyburns Tenille are with a couple of nominations including Entertainer Of the Year. The winners will be announced on September 11 as the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD broadcast live from Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome. The CCMA also announced the first round of performers for the 2022 CCMA Awards — Jade Eagleson, High Valley, Brett Kissel ft. 98°, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, and Tenille Townes. Additional performer announcements are expected in the coming weeks.