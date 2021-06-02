Need to Know: SGI New Rates, 2nd Shots, & Public Health Orders

SGI proposes vehicle rate changes starting in 2022

About 52 per cent of vehicles in the province would see an average yearly rate reduction of $102, while the other 48 per cent would see a rise of about $96. A handful of vehicles would see no change at all.

To see where your vehicle lands click here: https://www.sgi.sk.ca/2021-rates

Edmonton Elks: CFL team unveils new name

The club made the announcement Tuesday morning at Commonwealth Stadium, the new team name and logo in the background on The Brick Field.

Connor Bedard named WHL East Division’s top rookie

A day after being named to the WHL’s East Division All-Star team, the worst kept secret from the Subway WHL Hub is official.

Connor Bedard was named Tuesday as the WHL East Division Rookie of the Year for 2020-21.

COVID-19 Immunization Update for June 2: Second Doses Age Rolls Down to 65+ OR March 22

Effective, 8:00 a.m., June 2, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 65 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before March 22.

Public health orders – including mandatory masking – could lift as early as July 11 in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government has updated its reopening plan to include a COVID-19 vaccination threshold that would trigger the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and gathering limits.

The government says it will lift public health orders three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose – and at least three weeks after the beginning of Step Two.

If that threshold is reached by June 20, the province says all restrictions could be lifted by July 11.