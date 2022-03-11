Need to Know: SGI Rebate, HRF Bonus Prize, Stolen Vehicles

SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.

SGI said anyone with a vehicle registered as of March 9, 2022 will receive the rebate. All classes of vehicles are eligible, while trailers and snow mobiles are not.

SGI said it expects to prepare more than 700,000 rebate cheques over the next number of weeks.

Saskatchewan Vehicle Thefts

The Saskatchewan RCMP released data from 2021 when it comes to vehicle thefts and found that of 1,519 stolen 29% of the vehicles had left the keys inside!

Of the 1,519 vehicle 1,095 were recovered with only 368 damaged in some way.

The RCMP encourage vehicle owners to remove all valuable items from their vehicle when possible, and not to leave your keys in it!