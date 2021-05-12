Need to Know: SGI Rebates, New McDonalds, Vaccination Eligibility

This is when you can expect your SGI rebate cheque

SGI customers can expect a rebate cheque in the mail between mid-May and mid-June.

Approximately 709,000 cheques will be mailed out over the next three weeks, with an approximate average of $380 per customer.

Customers should make sure their address is accurate, and if you have not received your rebate by the end of June, contact SGI customer service at 1-844-TLK-2SGI (1-844-855-2744).

Rebates will be sent to all customers who met the residency requirements to register their vehicle as of Feb. 26, 2021.

Vehicles must have been registered between 2018 and 2020 to qualify for the rebate.

This week starts the construction of a McDonald’s at Evraz Place.

The 14-week project will begin with excavation work and a barricade fence has been put up around the work area, which we ask the public to respect. There will also be increased heavy equipment traffic entering and exiting the REAL campus through the Elphinstone street entrance. As a precaution tenants and guests are asked to remain alert in the parking lot and to look both ways before crossing.

The development of a McDonald’s on the REAL campus, part of REAL’s strategic plan, was approved by Regina City council in July of 2020 and will be located in the parking lot, near the corner of Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue.

8:00 a.m., May 12, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to 26 years of age and older

Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current vaccine supply.

Residents are encouraged to consider immunization at their local pharmacy, or at a drive-thru or walk-in clinic. Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina will re-open on Friday, May 14th.

It will run from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. By the time Friday arrives those 23 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.