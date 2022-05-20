Need to Know: SGI Rebates, Regent Par 3 Construction, Riders Schedule

SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.

The Crown corporation said approximately 603,000 $100 rebate cheques are being sent out.

Customers will receive a $100 rebate for every vehicle or motorcycle that was actively registered as of March 9, 2022.

SGI said cheques will be mailed in 10 batches between May 19-30.

SGI is asking customers to call the SGI Customer Service Centre at 1-844-855-2744, if cheques are not received by June 21, 2022 or if there are questions about the amount rebated.

Regent Par 3 Construction

Construction at the former Regent Par 3 Park will be complete in late spring/early summer!

The rec hub will feature a multi-use sports field, an accessible playground, a spray pad, an off-leash dog park & more!

Riders, Blue Bombers reschedule

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium.

Currently, no other changes have been made to the CFL‘s pre-season schedule, meaning the Riders will have to play their second exhibition game on June 3, according to the CFL.