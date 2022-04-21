Need to Know: SGI Scam, Highway Hotline Records, Hazardous Waste Days

SGI warns of another text scam circulating

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.

SGI shared an example of the scam on its social media, showing a text asking the person who received it to click a link to receive a licence plate renewal reimbursement.

The insurer said it does not contact customers by text message for financial transactions.

For anyone who received the message and clicked the link, SGI is recommending they reach out to their bank to monitor accounts for fraudulent activity.

This is the second text scam warning SGI has released in the past month. Scam texts were also circulating around the end of March, asking customers to apply for their $100 rebate.

Sask. reports record number of visits to Highway Hotline site in past year

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received a record breaking nearly 13 million hits over the past year, according to a release from the provincial government.

The desktop and mobile website that provides highway conditions with an interactive map experienced more than double the number of visitors seen in years past.

“So far this April, the Hotline has had approximately 1,200,000 page views with the majority (935,000) of the hits during the storm last week,” a release said.

Spring Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill

Mark your calendars! The first Household Hazardous Waste Day event of 2022 is this weekend, April 22-24, 2022. Residents can safely drop off chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs and propane tanks for FREE at the City’s Public Works Yard, located at 2400 6th Avenue.

Disposing of hazardous waste in the garbage or pouring items down the drain or stormwater sewers can harm the environment. Household Hazardous Waste Days provides a safe collection service that keeps toxic items out of homes and landfills, and helps protect our environment for future generations.

Upcoming dates and times:

April 22 - 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

April 23 - 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 24 - 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Know before you go:

Material not in an original container must be clearly labelled to identify contents.

All containers must be safely sealed.

Put hazardous waste in the box of your truck or trunks, not in the backseat.

Bring fuel and oil in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Commercial loads are not permitted.

Do not attend the event if you are not feeling well.

Every item received is recycled and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

Not sure whether the items you have are hazardous waste? Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information and a complete list of accepted items.