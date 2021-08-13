Need To Know: SGI Tips, Federal Election, and coming together

SGI is releasing a reminder for drivers on how to avoid mishaps with farm equipment on the roads.

- Pass only when it’s safe to do so. Treat farm machinery like you would any slow-moving traffic and remember to be patient.

- Make sure the farmer can see you, too. The operator of that equipment is dealing with blind spots.

- Rural roads are narrower. Farm machinery can be deceptively wide and long. If you do decide to pass them on the highway, give yourself plenty space to do so.

Over the past five years (2016-2020), 96 collisions involving farm equipment on Saskatchewan roads have resulted in 44 injuries and eight deaths.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to launch a federal election campaign this Sunday.

Sources say Trudeau is planning to visit Rideau Hall this weekend and ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve the 43rd Parliament and trigger a fall vote.

While the next fixed election date isn’t until October 2023, minority governments rarely last the full four years between elections.

The Regina community came together to help a Paralympian make it to Tokyo.

Jessica Frotten's racing wheelchair was stolen a year ago from her garage.

Thanks to donations to from a GoFundMe her family set up, she was able to get a new one.

Frotten was able to train indoors all throughout the winter and had her first competition since before the pandemic in Quebec a few weeks ago.