Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And Reconciliation

Fall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks

From Oct. 15 to March 15 some campsites in various provincial parks will be available to be reserved online at a discounted rate with reduced services, the province said in a release.

“Throughout October, 13 provincial parks will offer select campsites for late-fall camping that can be reserved online, including Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Douglas and Saskatchewan Landing provincial parks,” the release said. Then from Nov. 1 to March 15, people will be able to make online reservations for winter camping at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and

Pike Lake provincial parks.Rates for electric sites will be $29 per night, non-electric sites will be $16 per night.The province also said that beginning Oct. 1 annual vehicle entry permits will be available for $40.

768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI

There were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).Distracted driving was SGI’s August traffic safety spotlight.Of the 768 tickets, 646 were for using a mobile device while behind the wheel.

There were also 488 impaired driving offences, including 304 criminal code violations, 5,454 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving and 442 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt or not having a child properly restrained in a vehicle.

SGI said more information can be found on its website or social media pages.

Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.

Last year, Eagle Heart Centre hosted a walk of remembrance in honour of the children who attended residential schools. The centre will again host the walk this Friday. The route for the event will run from 1102 Angus St. to the 2900 block of 5th Ave. Shoe donations may be dropped off at 1102 Angus St. The walk will finish with a community barbeque.

Other events in and around the city include an Orange Shirt Day commemoration at Government House.

However, the City of Regina’s main National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event is Thursday at Mosaic Stadium called “Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day.” Miyo-wîcîwitowin means “reconciliation” in Cree. Tickets for the public are free but anyone who wishes to attend must pre-register at wewalktogether.ca

Anyone may commemorate the day by wearing orange.