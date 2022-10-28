Need to Know: Shania is coming to Saskatoon, Old Dominion Tickets, HRF deadline
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
SHANIA TWAIN
Queen Of Me Tour 2023
May 12, 2023
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon SK
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: Friday October 28 (8 am MT)
PUBLIC ON SALE: Friday November 4 (10 am local)
Old Dominion Tickets on Sale this Morning!
Tickets for Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour go on sale this morning at 10 AM!
Don’t miss out on your chance to see Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin Friday, March 10th at the Brandt Centre!
Ticket details: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events/concerts/old-dominion-1.18651948
Deadline for HRF Home Lottery Early Bird Package
Tonight at Midnight is the deadline for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery’s Early Bird Package!
A $700,000 Cottage at Echo Lake plus $25,000 cash!
Get your tickets at https://hrfhomelottery.com/
Need to Know: Financial Literacy Speakers, Great Western teaming up with the Flames, CFL AwardsRegina Public Library supports financial literacy with month-long free speaker series. Sask. brewing company to supply official beers at Calgary Flames games. Nominees announced ahead of 2022 CFL Awards, 5 Roughriders make the cut.
You Can Buy A Real Life Mario KartYou can now play real life 'Mario Kart'!
How to Keep your Pumpkin Fresh for HalloweenWant to keep your carved pumpkin fresh all week? Prevent your creation from collapsing into mush with these tips!
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania total, Old Dominion Presale, Frost ReturnsJuke Box Mania Total for Family Service Regina! Old Dominion presale is tomorrow! Frost Regina Winter Festival is back February 3-12th, 2023.
A Company wants to bury you alive... and charge you for it!A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive