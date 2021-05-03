Need to Know: Short-Term Rental Licenses, Free Compost, Flair Airlines

Residential Short-Term Rental Licenses Required as of the Start of May

As of May 1, Regina residents who rent their homes for short-term stays must hold a licence to do so. A residential Short-term Accommodation licence will be required by anyone offering temporary accommodation, for thirty days or less, in a residence they own.

Residential Short-term Accommodation licencing allows residents to operate short-term rentals to supplement their income while making sure that implementation and enforcement costs are kept low. The program aims to ensure regulatory requirements are the same for all residential short-term accommodation providers.

Residential Short-term Accommodation licences cost $100 for a residence in which the owner lives, and $300 for a residence in which the owner does not live themselves. Licences must be renewed annually. Residents who offer short-term rentals without holding an STA licence face a fine of $1000.

When advertising the rental using Airbnb, Vrbo or in other public places, the listing must include the residential Short-term Accommodation licence number. Licence holders will be required to keep records of rental activity, including the number of nights rented.

To review the Residential Short-Term Accommodation bylaw and to apply for a STA licence, visit Regina.ca/shortterm.

To Kick off Compost Awareness Week (May 2nd – 8th) The City is offering Free compost to Regina residents, while supplies last.

Dates and Location:

May 7 to 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather dependent)

Site located west of the Yard Waste Depot entrance on Fleet Street

Guidelines:

This is a self-serve depot.

Bring your own shovels and containers.

Maximum 60L (three, 5-gallon pails) per household

Tarp and secure loads when transporting.

Staff will be on site to direct traffic flow.

Limited quantities available

Location

The depot is located south of the Fleet Street Landfill with a separate entrance allowing residents to drop off yard waste free of charge without interacting with Landfill operations.

Some suspended flights have returned to Regina International Airport

As of Saturday, Flair Airlines once again started offering service to and from Regina.

The low-cost airline had suspended service to and from Regina after Christmas.

For now, the carrier will be flying only on Saturdays and Tuesdays. They’ll offer direct flights to Vancouver and Toronto.