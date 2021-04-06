Need to Know: SJHL 50/50, Herold Hockey, Humboldt Broncos Memorial

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and STARS are pleased to announce Nick Sereggela as the winner of the 2020-21 STARS/SJHL 50-50 lottery.

The final pot for the STARS/SJHL 50-50 Lottery was $13,800. Half of the total proceeds are to be split between the SJHL and STARS while the remainder will be paid to the winner of the lottery, Nick Sereggela.

Applications open for hockey program in memory of Humboldt Bronco Adam Herold

Applications are being accepted for the Herold Hockey and Leadership Development Program for 2021-22.

Family members of Adam Herold, the youngest player killed in the Humboldt bus crash, created the Foundation to honour him.

The program is a three-day camp aimed to help youth develop their hockey and leadership skills.

Trainers will come to the selected communities to work on skill development, physical and mental training, coaching development and provide ongoing support for hockey programs in rural communities. Each of the campers are asked to do some volunteer work in their communities as part of the leadership training.

Communities interested in applying can do so through the Foundation’s website or Facebook page. Application deadline is April 9, 2021.

The Humboldt Broncos Memorial Committee, comprised of members of the 2017-2018 Broncos families, Humboldt Broncos Board members, Humboldt Public Art committee members, together with the City of Humboldt, unveiled a vision for a Humboldt Broncos Tribute Centre and Roadside Memorial.

North of Humboldt, a permanent Roadside Memorial will be constructed at the site of the tragedy, providing a quiet place to reflect on the lives of the sixteen angels that have been lost, the thirteen players whose lives have been forever changed, and the heroic efforts of so many who answered the call to help in the chaotic days that followed.

Located adjacent to the Elgar Peterson Arena, the proposed facility will be a forward-looking tribute with a dedicated exhibit gallery that hopes to inspire the many visitors who make the trip to Humboldt to watch a Broncos game or visit the arena to feel the emotion and unique sense of community