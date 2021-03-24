Need to Know: SJHL, Testing at the Airport, Regina Restrictions

The Saskatchewan Jr Hockey announces that the 2020-2021 season will not have an ending.

A decision by Saskatchewan Government and Health has been made on the submissions that have been before them, unfortunately the SJHL will not be allowed to return to play.

In part the current conditions of Covid 19 in the Province of Saskatchewan do not appear to allow a return to play, now or in the next few weeks.

The SJHL will now turn its focus on returning to play in September of 2021 and having a complete season ending with the crowning of the Saskatchewan Jr Hockey League Champion.

Yesterday James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, announced that Haztech will begin a pilot project by offering private on-site COVID testing at the airport.

Starting this morning (Wednesday), the Haztech Mobile unit will provide drop-in and pre-booked COVID testing for departing and arriving passengers during airline operating hours for a fee paid directly by travellers.

The Haztech testing services include Health Canada approved COVID testing, including RT-PCR (Molecular) and Rapid testing, all of which have fast turnaround times.

Haztech will be charging a fee directly to customers for on-site testing. To book or learn more information about the Haztech Mobile Unit, visit https://haztech.com/covid19-screening/

Sask. bans private gatherings in Regina, restaurants to move to take-out only

The Saskatchewan government has expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates. COVID-19 cases in the Regina zone currently account for 51 per cent of active cases in the province.

All private indoor gathering are once again limited to immediate household members, effective immediately. People who live alone will be allowed to meet with one household of less than five people.

Effective Sunday, all restaurants and bars must close for in-person dining; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres will also be forced to temporarily close.