Need to Know: SK Inflation rates, Back To School, Free Bus Rides

Saskatchewan’s inflation rate exceeded the national average for July.

Saskatchewan recorded an 8.1 per cent inflation rate for the month of July, while the national average was 7.6 per cent for the same time period.

Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in July nationally – down slightly from an 8.1 per cent gain in June.

Saskatchewan and British Columbia were the only two provinces in Canada whose CPI increases did not slow down month over month.

Statistics Canada attributed the national deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.

Saskatchewan school boards, teachers’ students go back for first day of school today.

Regina Transit Launches Free Fares for Kids 13 and Under

Transit is now free for children ages 13 and under or in grade 8.

As of this week, children 13 and under or in grade 8 can ride Regina Transit for free. Young riders do not need to show I.D. to prove their age or grade. City Council approved the fare change in July 2022 as a positive step to help alleviate financial barriers for families and encourage riding transit during childhood so it can become a lifelong behaviour.

Routes, fares and schedules can all be found on Regina.ca/transit. Follow Regina Transit on Twitter and Facebook for up-to-date service notices. Customers can download Transit Live to track their bus in real time