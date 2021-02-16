Need to Know: SK Lottery Winners, Cold Snap is Over?, and Uber

Two Saskatchewan residents won big on Saturday’s Lotto 6/49

Someone in Regina won a million dollars over the weekend by having 39669677-01 on their ticket while someone outside Saskatoon and Regina has a ticket worth more than $59,000 with the winning combination of 16,17,27,40,41 and 45 with the bonus number being 38.

Slow and steady warm up coming to Regina

For the first time in ten days, temperatures have thawed above the -20 degrees Celsius mark in Regina. And what’s even more exciting is the city is no longer under an extreme cold warning.

After almost two weeks of temperatures stuck in a deep freeze, that can only mean one thing – it’s starting to warm up out there. But we are only at the start of a very slow and steady warm-up where it is still set to be more chilly than average for the next few days, especially overnight. Temperatures will drop back below that -20 mark every night until Friday.

Uber expands service area to include RM of Edenwold, surrounding communities

Uber has expanded its Regina service area to include the RM of Edenwold and the surrounding area, the company announced in a news release.

Regina-based drivers are now able to pick up and drop off in the expanded service area. The service area now includes communities around Regina including Lumsden, Pilot Butte, White City, Emerald Park and Balgonie.