Need to Know: SK Tippers, Lotto Max, Riders Training Camp

Saskatchewan getting more generous with Tips

Recent data shows that Canadians are tipping more now than before the pandemic! Before the pandemic Canadians tipped 16.6 percent on average while in the first 3 months of 2022 we’re averaging 17.9 percent.

Saskatchewan had the highest tipping percentage in Canada at 18.8 per cent.

Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.

Dale McEwan bought his ticket in Dunmore, Alta., on April 1 and after an extensive verification process, his win was confirmed.

McEwan was presented with his cheque on Tuesday at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.

Riders training camp heads to Saskatoon

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp will take place in Saskatoon.

The Riders last took to the field at the University of Saskatchewan for its annual training camp in 2019.

The team inked a three-year agreement with the university to host the camps — which has completed $3.14 million in upgrades to the artificial turf at Griffiths Stadium, the release said.

The camp is set to run from May 15 to May 27 at the stadium. The team's Green and White game is scheduled for May 28, with the team returning to Regina the next day for the remainder of the preseason.