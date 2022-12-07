Need to Know: Skate the Park, 2024 Brier, Leisure Guide

Skate the Park: Opening January 1

You’ll be able to ring in the New Year by skating through the unique 2 km skating trail that winds through the Aspen Campground at Echo Valley Provincial Park. Opening January 1st, 2023.

2024 Brier coming to Regina

The 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.

Canada’s national men’s curling championship will run from March 1-10.

Ticket and volunteer information will be released in early 2023. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Curling Canada Collective to receive updates.

City of Regina Winter / Spring Leisure Guide Now Available

Start the New Year off right with activities for the whole family. The City of Regina’s Winter / Spring Leisure Guide is available online now. Registration for City leisure and recreation programs starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13 for residents and Thursday, December 15 for non-residents.

To ensure residents don’t miss out on their preferred classes, they are encouraged to create or sign into their online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. There’s a step-by-step guide to add preferred classes to a ‘wish list’. This will make check out quick and easy on registration day. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

For more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide, visit Regina.ca/leisureguide