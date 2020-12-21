Need to Know: Skiing restrictions, World Juniors, & Christmas Meals

Mission Ridge to open Boxing Day with precautions

A wintertime staple for many in southern Saskatchewan will be opening its tube park today and the full resort on Dec. 26 with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Precautions include mandatory face coverings and the resort recommends all tubers, skiiers and snowboarders bring one or two. Other steps include asking guests to arrive dressed properly to ski and snowboard to minimize the use of indoor facilities, no storage of personal belongings in the day lodge and more.

IIHF releases scaled-back World Juniors exhibition schedule after 10 positive COVID-19 tests Friday

More than half of the World Juniors pre-tournament exhibitions games have been cancelled after a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Edmonton bubble.

The International Ice Hockey Federation released a revised exhibition game schedule on Saturday that pares down the number of games from the initially scheduled ten matchups down to just four.

The revisions were needed after eight German players and two Swedish staff members were announced on Friday to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Team Germany is to remain in quarantine until Dec. 24, the day before they are scheduled to open the tournament against Finland and two days before they are scheduled to face the host Canadians.

Team Sweden will remain in quarantine until Dec. 21, but players and staff who have already tested positive for COVID-19 are exempt. The Swedes have already had to replace four players, the team's head coach and a team manager due to coronavirus precautions.

Each of the other eight teams will now play one pre-tournament game instead of originally scheduled two. The pre-tournament games now won't start until Tuesday rather than Sunday as initially scheduled.

Dec 22 - 4 p.m. - Switzerland v Austria

Dec 22 - 7:30 p.m. - Finland v United States

Dec 23 - 4 p.m. - Canada v Russia

Dec 23 - 7:30 p.m. - Slovakia v Czech Republic

Canada was scheduled to play Sweden on Monday.

Souls Harbour prepares for takeout Christmas dinners

Starting tomorrow at 11 a.m., people will be able to line up for a takeout-style Christmas dinner and essentials from Souls Harbour.

Souls Harbour estimates around 400 to 450 people will show up throughout the day.

People will ne asked to line up in a socially distanced fashion before they are allowed individually, or in their family groups, into the building to collect their meals before they leave.