Need to Know: Smile Cookies, Dog Swim, QCM, Advanced Polls
Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Starts Monday
United Way Regina, Canadian Mental Health Association (Regina Branch), and Family Service Regina were chosen as this years recipients.
Proceeds will help the organizations work together to increase access to mental health supports.
Smile Cookies are available from September 13-19.
Next weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim
Today is the last day to register for the City’s annual dog swim on Sunday, September 19 at Regent Pool!
Dogs must be:
Spayed/neutered
At least four months old
Vaccinated
Accompanied by their owner; and
Have a valid pet license
Find all the details at Regina.ca/dogswim
Queen City Marathon - Getting Ready for Your Race Weekend
- Friday, September 10
- In-Person Events Race Package Pickup – noon – 7pm @Conexus Arts Centre
- University of Regina Night Owl 5K – 8pm @Conexus Arts Centre
- Saturday, September 11
- In-Person Events Race Package Pickup – 8am – 5pm @Conexus Arts Centre
- Regina Hotel Association 10K – 9am @Conexus Arts Centre
- Campbell & Haliburton Family 5K – 1pm @Conexus Arts Centre
- Sunday, September 12
- City of Regina 42.2K Walk – 7am @Conexus Arts Centre
- 42.2K Wheelchair – 7:55am @Conexus Arts Centre
- GMS 42.2K Run, Open Road Recreation 42.2K Team Relay – 8am @Conexus Arts Centre
- Auto Gallery Subaru 21.1K Run, Saskatchewan Egg Producers 21.1K Walk – 8am @Conexus Arts Centre
- Course Closes – 3pm
- Wednesday, September 15
- Virtual Events Race Package Pickup - 4pm - 7pm - @Wascana Place
Advance polls open today; here is what you need to know
Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of today.
Advanced voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 10. Canadians will have the opportunity to cast their vote between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their assigned polling station from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13.
Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.
Voters are allowed to bring their own pencil or pen to mark the ballot. Single-use pencils will also be provided.
Voters are asked to wear a mask, and there will be masks available for voters who don't bring their own.
Canadians who miss out on advanced voting can head down to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 or vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. EST. More information on how to vote by mail can be found online.