Need to Know: Smile Cookies, Dog Swim, QCM, Advanced Polls

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Starts Monday

United Way Regina, Canadian Mental Health Association (Regina Branch), and Family Service Regina were chosen as this years recipients.

Proceeds will help the organizations work together to increase access to mental health supports.

Smile Cookies are available from September 13-19.

Next weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim

Today is the last day to register for the City’s annual dog swim on Sunday, September 19 at Regent Pool!

Dogs must be:

Spayed/neutered

At least four months old

Vaccinated

Accompanied by their owner; and

Have a valid pet license

Find all the details at Regina.ca/dogswim

Advance polls open today; here is what you need to know

Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of today.

Advanced voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 10. Canadians will have the opportunity to cast their vote between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their assigned polling station from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13.

Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.

Voters are allowed to bring their own pencil or pen to mark the ballot. Single-use pencils will also be provided.

Voters are asked to wear a mask, and there will be masks available for voters who don't bring their own.

Canadians who miss out on advanced voting can head down to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 or vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. EST. More information on how to vote by mail can be found online.