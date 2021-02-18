Need to Know: Smile Cookies, Luke Combs Concert, & CMHA Fundraiser

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is looking for their next Charity

Over the last three years over $324,000 has been raised in Regina and White City for mental Health Initiatives. Now Time Hortons is looking for a recipient for their 2021 #SmileCookie campaign and want your help!

Please have any interested charities email info@smilecookie.ca to learn more about applying. Deadline to apply is Feb. 19, 2021. Thank you for your continued support!

Head to our Facebook page to watch a free livestream tonight at 7:00, as we replay the full recording of Luke Combs’ next to last show that he played last year before quarantine from the What You See Is What You Get Tour.

This Sunday Chris Henderson will be hosting an online Fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The free show will play at Facebook.com/ChrisHendersonMusic featuring Chris Henderson, JJ Voss, Megan Nash, Blake Berglund, and Poor Nameless Boy!

The event is free to watch but are taking donations with a virtual tip jar available with 100% of proceeds to CMHA.