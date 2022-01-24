Need to Know: Smoothie Recall, Remembering Clark Gillies, Snow Routes Declared

Frozen smoothies recalled over cyanide poisoning concerns

Some frozen smoothies are being recalled across Canada over concerns that they may cause cyanide poisoning.

Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling three batches of its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie due to the presence of raw elderberries, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Friday.

These products come in 150-gram packages and have been sold online. The lots in question have the following codes.

H202131213 2023 MA 06

H202132113 2023 MA 18

H202134213 2023 JN 08

The CFIA says the recall was triggered after consumer complaints and reports of illnesses associated with the product.

Elderberries, if uncooked, naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides. While the human body can deal with small amounts of cyanide, larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, potentially leading to death.

Sask. Hall of Fame NHLer Clark Gillies dead at 67

Clark Gillies, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Regina Pats legend, has died at the age of 67.

The New York Islanders, the team he spent 12 NHL seasons with, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Gillies’ passing, in an announcement Friday.

Gillies was regarded as a force on the ice and pillar of the community during his 14-year Hall of Fame Career in the NHL.

Originally from Moose Jaw, Sask. Gillies would go onto play with the Regina Pats from 1971 to 1974, leading the team to a Memorial Cup win in the 1974 season.

He was selected by the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL entry draft in 1974 and would play with the team for the next 12 seasons before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres for the 1987 and 1988 seasons, the last of his career.

As a forward, Gillies was an essential part of the New York Islanders dynasty in the early 1980’s which saw the team sweep the Stanley Cup from 1980 to 1983.

Snow Routes Declared - No Parking Along Snow Routes

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along these select roads. As well, it helps make roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

Effective 6 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 there is no parking along snow routes until 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Vehicles which remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed. Check out the map on Regina.ca/snowroutes to learn where snow routes are located.