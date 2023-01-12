Need to Know: Snow Pitch Afterparty, Igloo Contest, Girl Guides announce new name

Snow Pitch After-Party!

We are so excited to have Ballers on board for this year’s official Snow Pitch after-party, March 11th!

You still have time to register your team for Snow Pitch 2023 Powered by Sherwood Co-op!

Enter your team now for only $250/team before it sells out! This gets you entry into the tournament along with team swag and food! (Teams must consist of at least 10 players with a minimum of 3 females on the field)

Contact Chase from Pure Country 92.7 via email by clicking HERE to register now!

Frost – Igloo Construction Contest

Just a couple days to register you team for the Igloo Construction Competition!

Local teams have until January 14th (Saturday) to register to construct igloos representing the theme of Warmth through Form.

The competition will happen in Victoria Park at the Downtown hub on Feb. 4th!

For more details https://reginadowntown.ca/iglooteams/

Girl Guides announce new name

The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the “Embers.”

The organization said Wednesday that the new name applies immediately to its program for girls aged seven and eight in a bid to become more inclusive and welcoming.

It will take several months to update various websites, marketing materials and resources and that the name will be fully adopted by Sept. 1.

Other branches of the Guides include Sparks for those aged five and six; Guides, who are nine to 11; Pathfinders who are 12 to 14; and Rangers who are 15 to 17.

The Guides said in November they would change the name of the seven and eight-year-old branch after hearing from current and former members that the previous name caused harm and was a barrier to belonging for racialized girls and women.