Need To Know: Snow Pitch, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, Concert Announcement
That's a wrap on the 8th Annual Pure Country Snow Pitch
Thank you to all of our amazing teams! It was great to be back out at Rambler with you and raise $10,000 for Hospitals of Regina Foundation!!!
Big shout out to our title sponsor Sherwood Co-op! Diamond sponsors Sapphire Elite Contracting Ltd. Wheaton Chevrolet Extreme Hockey and Sport! Ballers Rec Room for hosting a fantastic after party!
Country Concert Announcement
Coming up at 8am we will announce yet another BIG country show that is coming to the Queen City. We will have give you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show before anybody else!
Country Thunder Saskatchewan Lineup Announcement
Country Thunder Sk has a new artist addition to add to it’s already exciting 2023 linup. At 7:30 am listen in for a chance to hear the artist and Win a pair of weekend passes to see them down in the valley!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 15thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Mosaic Festival returns! Italian Star Deli's new location. Dewdney RehabilitationRegina's Mosaic festival to return! Italian Star Deli opens new location. Dewdney Avenue Corridor Rehabilitation Project public information session.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Artist Announcements, World Record Attempt, City FeedbackRiley Green & Brett Kissel will both be making their way to the area! SK Town looking to Break World Record! City of Regina asks for feedback on proposed ward boundary changes.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 10thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HRF Bonus Prize Deadline, Snow Pitch Weekend, Possible Even CentreHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery – Bonus Prize Deadline is today! Snow Pitch Weekend! City Seeks Resident Input on Indoor Multi-Purpose Event Centre Recommendation.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 9thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Planned Power Outages, TikTok Bans, New Aquatic CentreSaskPower has a couple Planned Outages for today. More companies banning TikTok on employee phones. City Council Votes in Favour of New Aquatic Centre.
-
Useless Question of the Day: March 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!