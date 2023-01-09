Need To Know: Snow Pitch, January Warm Up, Taco Bell Regina

Snow Pitch Registration

Pure Country Snow Pitch powered by Sherwood Coop returns March 11th and 12th!

Registration officially open at www.PureCountry927.ca

Get your team in for this fun slo-pitch tournament while raising money for Hospitals of Regina Foundation with all money helping children in our hospitals.

January expected to be milder than December: Environment Canada

After a brutally cold December you’ve probably noticed it has warmed up quite a bit recently. Environment Canada says things will be better this month.

We’ll be gaining two extra minutes of sunshine every day this week and in a month, that’ll be around four more minutes a day. Also the “beautiful winter wonderland look” we’re seeing comes from the air being more humid than usual. The warmer air will remain for much of the month.

More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan

Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.Redberry Restaurants announced a plan to develop 200 new taco Bell restaurants across Canada. Currently, Saskatchewan is home to three Taco Bells, which are all located in Saskatoon.

With no locations currently in Regina, some residents have previously rallied to try and bring the brand back to the Queen City, including a petition started several years ago with more than 2,000 signatures.