Need to Know: Snow Pitch, Learn to Skateboard, Frost Regina

Pure Country Snow Pitch – Powered by Sherwood Co-op

Only 2 spots remain for our 8th Snow Pitch Tournament powered by Sherwood Co-op in support of HRF!

Join us at Rambler Park for a weekend of slo-pitch March 11th and 12th!

Entry is $250 and not only gets your team in but free food, some swag, and tickets to the after party at Ballers!

Register today before it’s sold out! Click here for details to register!

Learn How to Skateboard

Regina Skateboarding Coalition is offering a fun opportunity to try something new this winter! Check out the Heritage Skatepark located inside the Canada Centre Building and grab a lesson before spring.

Regina Skateboarding Coalition is offering skateboard lessons to participants ages 5+ and at any level of skill.

Lessons are limited to a maximum group of ten participants per session and are 45 minutes in length. Lessons will be indoors at the Heritage Skateboard park located at Canada Centre West, REAL District.

Visit reginaskateboarding.ca for more details and to register!

Frost 2023 continues this week!

Today’s events include skating at Wascana and City Square! Glow Gardens, Play Zone, Crokicurl, and learn how to Broomball among many other activities!

For a full schedule and more information: https://frostregina.com/schedule/