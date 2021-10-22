Need to Know: Snow Route Notifications, Vaccination in Regina Catholic Schools, Eric Church

Sign up for Snow Route Notifications - Always Know When a Snow Route is Called

With temperatures starting to dip, we are reminded that winter is right around the corner. That means the City of Regina is also reminding residents to sign up for snow route notifications.

Snow routes improve traffic flow after a heavy snowfall by declaring a 24-hour parking ban along 16 kms of roads which are typically difficult for equipment to plow efficiently, largely due to on-street parking. These roads are easily identified by blue signs with a white snowflake.

Snow routes are declared when snowfall has reached a minimum of five centimetres of snow, any day of the week.

They are declared at 3 p.m. the day before the parking ban is in effect.

Once declared, there is no on-street parking along the identified sections of road for a 24-hour period.

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during a temporary parking ban will be ticketed $120.

Sign up for email notifications, follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter and go online to Regina.ca/snowroutes to know when snow routes have been declared.

Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

Staff, teachers and volunteers at the Regina Catholic School Division will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before Nov. 22 or start providing regular negative tests, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday evening.

RCSD says the policy – which was announced at the beginning of the month – will apply to anyone who works or volunteers in schools, the central office, school buses and other facilities. The mandate will not apply to students or parents going to extra-curricular events at the schools.

The school division says parents who want to volunteer in schools can get in touch with their child’s principal to share their proof of vaccination.

Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour – Know Before You Go

Prescreening starts at 6:00 p.m.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Show time at 8:00 p.m. (one Intermission)

No opening act



Prescreening of vaccination status will be available at the SaskTel Centre Box Office on:

Thursday, October 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Guests must present any of the authorized proof of vaccination or certificate of negative Covid-19 test results along with government-issued photo ID to help streamline your arrival at the entrances.



Testing: Guest requiring Covid-19 testing must have it done between Wednesday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m. SaskTel Centre has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services to offer testing for ticket purchasers. Testing will be available on:

Thursday, October 21 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.



Friday, October 22 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.



Saturday, October 23 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. Cost is $30. Limited availability.

Guests are fully vaccinated if they received their second dose on or before October 9, 2021. Guests not fully vaccinated must provide proof of negative test completed by a certified clinic. For more information, please refer to the Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health Orders



Mask Mandate: Masks are mandatory to enter the venue and must be worn at all times inside unless actively drinking or eating. You will be asked to remove your mask to verify your photo I.D.



Children: Guests under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination/negative test policy. Masks are required for all guests aged 2 and over.

Tickets: To view your tickets, download the Ticketmaster mobile app, sign in and view your ticket. Be sure to transfer tickets to your guests and download your ticket to your mobile wallet before you arrive at SaskTel Centre. Once you arrive, you will present your QR code at the entrance.