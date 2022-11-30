Need to Know: Snow Routes, Agribition Day 3, Riders Signing

Snow Routes Declared

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways. It will also help ensure roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

Effective 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, there is no parking along the snow route until 6 a.m. Thursday, December 1.

Blue signs with a white snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Vehicles which remain parked on the snow route during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.

Get alerts to move your car! Download the new Sweep&Plow app or sign up for custom notifications, such as email or phone, on the City’s website at Regina.ca/snowroutes. Residents can also follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to find out when snow routes have been declared.

Agribition Day 3

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo starts tonight with FREE admission, no tickets required.

Doors open at 6 pm, and performances start at 7 pm.

For more details: https://www.agribition.com/events/rodeo

Riders sign University of Saskatchewan kicker David Solie

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced two Canadian signings on Tuesday, including kicker David Solie from the University of Saskatchewan.

Hailing from Saskatoon, Solie spent four seasons with the U of S Huskies and was a part of their 2022 team that reached the Vanier Cup, falling short against Laval.

The Riders also signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Fry. Fry was selected by the Riders in the second round of the 2022 CFL draft. He attended training camp with the team this past season, before returning to Western University.