Need to Know: Snow Routes, Red Sox Tickets, Flight Cancellations

Snow routes declared

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways. As well, it will help ensure roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

Effective 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 there is no parking along the snow route until 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Blue signs with a white snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Vehicles which remain parked on the snow route during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.

Get alerts to move your car! Download the new Sweep&Plow app or sign up for custom notifications, such as email or phone, on the City’s website at Regina.ca/snowroutes. Residents can also follow the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to find out when snow routes have been declared.

Regina Red Sox Tickets on Sale

Early Bird Season Tickets are on sale now.

28 games ($10.50 per game) Only 400 available. You won't find a cheaper ticket after this promotion.

On-line https://tickets.reginaredsox.com/

Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says

Flight cancellations could continue today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.

The Calgary-based airline says another 31 flights are cancelled yesterday due to the effects of the system outage combined with winter weather affecting Alberta and parts of Western Canada.

Over the weekend, a system-wide outage led to the cancellation of over 200 WestJet, Swoop and Sunwing flights that have many travellers still stranded and seeking compensation.