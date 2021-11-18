Need to Know: Snow Routes, SGI Moving Driver Exam Office, Lost Garbage Carts

Snow route declared until Friday morning

The City of Regina has declared snow routes will be in effect until Friday at 6 a.m.

There is no on street parking along identified snow routes beginning Thursday at 6 a.m.

A blue sign with a white snowflake mark the routes across the city. Vehicles parked on the street on the declared snow routes will be ticketed.

Declared snow routes are listed below:

Winnipeg St. - Ross Ave. to Broadway Ave.

Victoria Ave. - Pasqua St. to Albert St.

Victoria Ave. Broad St. to Winnipeg St.

Toronto St. - Victoria Ave. to College Ave.

College Ave. - Winnipeg St. to Arcola Ave.

Broadway Ave. - Broad St. to Park St.

15th Ave. - Elphinstone St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Toronto St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Albert St. to Halifax St.

13th Ave. - Broad S.t to Toronto St.

SGI Moving Driver Exam Office

As of Monday people taking their driver’s test in Regina will do so from SGI’s new driver exam office at 1964 Park St., Suite 200.

The current office will continue to operate on Sask Drive until Friday before switching over. Walk-in appointments for written tests will also be moving to the Park Street office for Monday.

The City will Replace Lost Garbage/Recycling/Compost Carts due to the Storm

If you lost your garbage, recycling or compost cart during the storm this week and can’t find it you can call the city at 306-777-7000 for a replacement at no charge.

They are reminding citizens to also print your address on the lid of the cart with black marker so it’s easier to return if it happens again.