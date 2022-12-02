Need to Know: Snow Routes, SK Winter Games Tickets, Agribition

Snow Routes Declared

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways. It will also help ensure roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

Effective 6 a.m. Friday, December 2, there is no parking along the snow route until 6 a.m. Saturday, December 3.

2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games Tickets on Sale Now

The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games Host Organizing Committee is excited to launch its ticket program ahead of the 2023 Games in Regina.

From February 19th to 25th, the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games will bring together

nearly 1,800 young athletes, managers and coaches from every corner of the province to

take part in 17 different sports and share in the thrill of competition and camaraderie on the

provincial stage.

The following passes and event tickets are on sale:

● Full Week Games Pass (Adult) - $45

● Full Week Games Pass (Youth) - $35

● Half Week Pass (Adult) - $30

● Half Week Pass (Youth) - $20

● Opening Ceremony (February 19) - $10

● Closing Ceremony (February 25) - $10

During the Games, Day Passes will also be available for sale at select sport venues and will

include entry to all sport events on a given day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Youth ages five and under receive free entry to all Games events and ceremonies provided

they are accompanied by an adult with a ticket, event pass, or 2023 Games credentials.

The following events will not require ticketed entry and are free of charge for spectators:

Alpine Ski, Biathlon, Cross Country Ski, and Snowboard.

Tickets can be purchased online 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games - Universe, and in person beginning December 1st through February 17th at the Saskatchewan Games Council office in Regina, located at 280-1870 Albert Street.

Day 5 of Agribition!

Another jam packed day as Agribition continues! Tonight will feature the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo followed by Party on the Dirt! For the full schedule and details https://www.agribition.com/show-information/schedule