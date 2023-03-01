Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled

Health Canada has issued a recall affecting 25,400 snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire stores, warning they pose an electric shock hazard.

The recall affects 22-inch models of the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower sold between March 2019 and December 2021.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the affected products and bring them back to a Canadian Tire store for a full refund.

For more details: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/snowblowers-sold-at-canadian-tire-recalled-over-electric-shock-hazard-1.6292876

Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”

According to PlayNow.com the Former Moose Jaw resident, Kane Fritzler is among better favourites to win the 44th season of “Survivor”

The first episode of the new season airs tonight (March 1st)

Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost

Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.

The committee focused on four pillars to determine which projects were worth pursuing: economic generation, activation or visitation generation, operational sustainability and social and well-being support.

Read more about the cost and feasibility here: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/here-s-how-much-regina-catalyst-committee-s-proposed-projects-could-cost-1.6292935