Need to Know: Special Council Meeting, New Area Code, Best of Regina
Council to expand proof of vaccination requirement for City of Regina facilities
Regina city council is set to expand proof of vaccination or negative test requirements to all city facilities at a special meeting on Monday.
The office of the city manager is recommending council approve the policy for all locations with exemptions for Regina Public Libraries and the Transit Information Centre, effective Nov. 1.
Saskatchewan’s New Area Code
The provinces 474 code officially came into effect at the beginning of the month.
Currently there are no numbers assigned to the 474 area code but they will start being assigned and used in the New Year.
Last Week to Vote for Prairie Dog Magazines Best of Regina 2021
This is your last week to vote for Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses, creations and events. Polls are open until November 1st.
Pure Country 92.7 is up for station of the year while Chase and Lindsay are up for Best Radio Hosts!
Cast your vote at https://prairiedogmag.com/best-of-regina-2021/#//
-
Need to Know: Snow Route Notifications, Vaccination in Regina Catholic Schools, Eric ChurchSign up for Snow Route Notifications - Always Know When a Snow Route is Called. Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour – Know Before You Go.
-
Need to Know: Eric Church Show, SGI Rates, Public Health OrderWhat you need to Know before heading to this Saturday's Eric Church show. Why auto insurance may get cheaper in Sask. Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan.
-
Need to Know: Vaccine Boosters, Pump Track, Humane Society RequestProvincial COVID-19 vaccine booster dose program expanding. Regina’s New Pump Track Officially open for Cyclists. Victoria Humane Society no longer looking for flying buddies to bring dogs from Regina to BC.
-
Need to Know: Pre-Budget, COVID Self-testing kits, GlockenspielResident Priorities Shared in Pre-Budget 2022 Results. COVID-19 Self-testing Kits Not Available for Pickup at Regina Fire Halls. Glockenspiel Celebration.
-
Name That Sound Winner Angela Wins $4750She did it!!!
-
Need to Know: Pumpkin Ninjas, Fall Sweep, Hazardous Waste DaysPumpkin Ninjas are Back! Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods. Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill.
-
Need to Know: Fall Sweep, Winter Initiative Grant, Rod Black Leaves TSNFall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods. Last Day to Apply for the Winter Initiative Grant. Longtime CFL play-by-play man Rod Black says ‘goodbye’ to TSN.
-
Need to Know: Active Halloween, SaskEnergy Increase, Child VaccinationsGive an Active Treat This Halloween. Proposed SaskEnergy rate increase would charge customers an additional $74 per year. Child vaccinations coming.
-