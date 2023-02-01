Need to Know: Special Olympics Donuts, Frost Advance Passes, Humane Society Telethon

Special Olympics Donuts are returning!

The long awaited return of the Special Olympics Donut is coming back 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 - February 3rd-5th at Tim Hortons!

100% of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Canada, helping support Special Olympics athletes from coast to coast. Mark your calendars and make a difference. #ChooseToInclude

Frost Advance Passes

Last chance to save some money and pick up your Advance Passes for Frost! The offer ends tomorrow (February 2nd) at 11:59 PM.

Right now you can pick up the Advance Family Pass (2 adults, 2 youth) for $45, while starting February 3rd the price will go up to $60.

For tickets click here!

Regina Humane Society Telethon

The 35th Annual Telethon will be returning March 19th from 6 pm – 9 pm!

It will air live on Access Now TV or live-streamed at myaccess.ca, Sunday, March 19th, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. for three hours of love, caring, and stories of how your support of the RHS has helped hundreds of animals. It is the MUST-SEE event of spring!

To donate now, click here