Need to Know: Special Olympics, Sport and Rec Grant, Sack Hunger

Special Olympics!

Saturday kicked off the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany!

The games welcomed 7,000 athletes from 190 countries to compete in 26 sports until June 25th!

Congratulations and best of luck to all our amazing athletes!

For more details/Schedules/Results https://www.berlin2023.org/en

Adapted Sport & Rec Grant

Thursday (June 22) is the last day to apply for the Adapted Sport & Recreation grant! This grant is for organizations that enhance inclusion and increase accessibility in sport and recreation.

$200,000 will be distributed among the top eligible applicants.

Visit https://bit.ly/42BjNZK to apply!

Pure Country Sacks Hunger

Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 25th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank with the second annual Sack Hunger!

For every donation of ten pounds or ten dollars Chase will move up the field one yard.

Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank! Plus you could win Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!

You can also drop donations off at the station (4303 South Albert) during business hours or at any Sherwood Co-op Grocery store.



To donate online to the Regina Food Bank, CLICK HERE and make sure and select Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Thanks to our sponsors Sherwood Co-Op, Canadian Tire, Parkland Carpet One, Suds Car Wash, Fired Up Grill, JB’s Sausage, and Four Seasons Sales.