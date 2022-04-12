Need To Know: Spring Blizzard, hammock camping, 4th vaccines.

A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades, is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week.

Winter storm watches are in effect for southeastern Saskatchewan including Weyburn, Estevan and Carlyle. Regina is not under any alerts right now but could see close to 20 centimetres by Thursday.

Weyburn and Estevan could see 30 and 35 centimetres by Thursday morning.



New this year, visitors can experience hammock camping at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park! The Weaver structure accommodates up to six hammocks, so grab a couple of friends and spend some time “hanging” in the park this summer!

Hammock camping is offered in site E36 (Elmview Campground) at Buffalo Pound for $50 a night. Hammocks can be rented for $10 each if campers do not have their own – both regular and zip-in hammocks are available. A zip-in hammock is a great option to keep the bugs out!

Reservations for the hammock camping at Buffalo Pound open April 25.

Saskatchewan has opened up 4th dose of covid-19 vaccines to more people.

All people 70 years old and over, as well as all residents of First Nations communities and of the Northern Service Administration District who are 50 years old and over.

Eligible people can book their fourth dose with Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829). An online booking tool is not available at this time for this specific request.