Need to Know: Spring Leisure Guide, Ice Shacks, HRF Bonus Prize

Spring Leisure Guide Offers Fun and Affordable Programs for Everyone

The City of Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration starts today at 7 a.m. for residents and March 10 for non-residents.

There are hundreds of fun, accessible and affordable activities to stretch both the body and the imagination. Each season, we offer new classes for residents to learn and grow. This spring, some options include gardening crafts for preschoolers, comic drawing for youth ages 11-15 and a sewing class to make a fabric shopping bag for ages 15 and over. As always, there are many other options for fitness, sports, arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create an online account before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’.

Spring programs will run March through May. More will be added to the schedule on May 10 for programs throughout the summer months.

For more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide, visit Regina.ca/recreation. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY(7529)

One Week before Ice Shacks Need to be removed

Anglers must take down their ice fishing shelters this month, the environment ministry says.

The deadlines are March 15 south of Highway 16 and March 31 north of the highway.

HRF Bonus Prize Deadline

This Friday (March 11th) is the Audi Bonus Prize for Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery! You could be driving away in a 2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback 55 Quattro or $90,000!!

The $1.4 Million dollar home is now open for viewing in person from Thursday – Sunday. For show home hours and ticket details: https://hrfhomelottery.com/