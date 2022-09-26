Need to Know: Sprinkle Donut Campaign, Regina Airport Exercise, Rainbow Cinemas officially Closes

Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.

Tim Hortons made the announcement in a news release on Sunday. According to the company, half of the proceeds from this year’s campaign will go to the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund.

The other half will be donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society as well as the Orange Shirt Society.

In 2021, more than one million Orange Sprinkle Donuts were sold across Canada, raising over $1.6 million dollars for the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, the release stated.

Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise.

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) and airport partners will host a full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. This major event, which will be held between 8 am and 12 pm, will test the emergency response plans and capabilities of the airport and local partners.

The emergency exercise, which includes over 150 people, will be a simulation of an aircraft accident near the main runway. Transport Canada mandates that internationally designated Canadian airports test their emergency response plan every two years with a full-scale exercise.

There may be large plumes of smoke appearing in the direction of airport during this time. On-site at the airport there may be actors in makeup appearing to be in distress and an additional presence of emergency responders. This is all part of the controlled emergency exercise that has been planned.

Final Film aired yesterday at Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas

After the announcement last month that the theatre would be closing, Yesterday (Sept. 25) was their final day.