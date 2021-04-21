Need to Know: STARS Air Ambulance, Fire Training, & Remote Learning

Join us today and tomorrow for the Critical Care on The Air Radiothon in support of STARS Air Ambulance!

To donate online visit criticalcareontheair.ca or by phone on the Viterra Lifeline 1-877-50-STARS

Regina Airport Authority will be Conducting Fire Training Tomorrow (Thursday, April 22)

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) Fire Department will be conducting controlled fire training (weather permitting) on Thursday, April 22 from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This training may result in large plumes of smoke near the airport.

All training procedures conducted by the RAA Fire Department are regulated by Transport Canada.

Temporary Remote Learning Extended

Following consultations and recommendations from Regina Medical Health Officers, Regina Public Schools and Catholic is extending temporary remote learning for all Pre-K to Grade 12.

The tentative return to in-class learning for all students will be on May 3, 2021. Previously, students were scheduled to return to in-class learning on April 26, 2021. Regina Public Schools is consulting with Regina Medical Health Officers regularly and will update the return to school date on a weekly basis. Any future decision will depend on existing COVID-19 and Variant of Concern risk in Regina and area.