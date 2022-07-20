Need To Know: STARS, Heavy Rain, City Transit

Stars Hot Wing Challenge

Tomorrow will be the 3rd Annual Hot Wing Challenge in support of STARS! 16 brave men and women have set a goal to raise funds for STARS while taking on the challenge of taste testing to see if they can withstand the heat! Join us at the Barley Mill Brew Pub (6155 Rochdale Blvd.) at 7:00 p.m. on July 21, 2022. You u can donate by clicking here:

Heavy rain in the Queen City causes flooding across Regina Stars Hot Wing Challenge

In the last 24 hours, different areas in Regina have seen anywhere from 40-100 millimetres of rain. With many flooding events in Regina, it is often due to a large amount of water in a short amount of time. The city had received between 100 and 125 calls related to downed trees, flooded basements, sewer backups and flooding. More than 22,000 storm drains are in Regina, and crews are working on clearing them. In the meantime, the city is urging residents to clear their own storm drains outside their home. The city reminds families that storm channels are full and to keep pets and kids away from the water.

Regina has introduced free transit for riders 13 and under.

Getting around the city on Regina transit will soon be a lot easier for those 13 years and younger. City council last week unanimously approved a change that will come into effect after adjustments are made to the transit fare bylaw.Up until now, all riders under five were able to ride for free. The decision will cost the city roughly $2,000. Meanwhile, a group of Regina youth activists, among them Sophia Young, continue their push for fare-free transit for all those 18 and under.