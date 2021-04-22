Need to Know: STARS Radiothon, Golf, Fire Training, Covid Vaccines

Join us today for day two of the Critical Care on The Air Radiothon in support of STARS Air Ambulance!

Three City of Regina Golf Courses Now Open

Regina’s recent spring snowfall has melted away, allowing the City to open three of its municipal golf courses. Effective immediately, Tor Hill, Murray and Goulet courses are now open. Lakeview Par 3 is scheduled to open on April 23, weather permitting.

Our mostly mild spring weather has allowed the City to open golf courses about two weeks earlier than usual.

In collaboration with Western Golf Management, an independent firm that manages the courses, the City is ensuring that appropriate safety measures and cleaning protocols are in place as outlined by the Government of Saskatchewan.

For the health and safety of visitors and employees, Saskatchewan Heath Authority guidelines for Golf Course will be strictly enforced. SHA Golf Course Guidelines can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

Regina Airport Authority Conducting Fire Training Today

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) Fire Department will be conducting controlled fire training (weather permitting) on Thursday, April 22 from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This training may result in large plumes of smoke near the airport.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert effective April 22: Eligibility for booked appointments and drive-thru/walk-in clinics moves to age 44-plus; Drive-thru and walk-in schedule

Effective 8 a.m., April 22, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 44, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains age 40 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

