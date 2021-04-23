Need to Know: STARS Radiothon, New Eric Church, Parking Meters

Over the last couple days the Critical Care on The Air Radiothon in support of STARS Air Ambulance was taking place.

Thank you, Saskatchewan! We raised $340,000! When you support STARS, you ride along with us on every mission.

Today at 7pm, we’ll be airing iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Eric Church.

Join us tonight at 7 to celebrate Eric Church’s trilogy “Heart & Soul”!

City of Regina Extends Parking Support for Downtown Businesses: No Need to Plug Parking Meters for Curbside Pick-Up until May 10

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pickup to align with recent public health orders. Drivers do not need to plug parking meters while picking up food and merchandise from downtown shops and restaurants until May 10, 2021.

Enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Should you need to stay downtown for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on City roads and streets for longer than 24 hours also remains in effect.

To learn more about Regina’s Traffic Bylaws and City’s response to COVID-19, visit Regina.ca.