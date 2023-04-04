Need to Know: STARS Radiothon, Pats Playoffs, Campsite Booking

STARS Critical Care on the Air

For the next two days Pure Country is back with STARS Third Annual Critical Care on the Air Radiothon!

Help save lives and provide critical care anywhere to those that work, play, visit, and live in Saskatchewan. Listen live today and tomorrow (April 4th & 5th) and donate to support STARS on every mission. More info: stars.ca

Regina Pats Playoffs

The Regina Pats return to the Brandt Centre tonight for game 3 against Saskatoon!

There are still some tickets available here!

The Pats are going into tonight up 2 games to none! Game 4 will be played tomorrow night.

Seasonal campsite bookings are now open across Sask., nightly sites available today!

Seasonal campsite reservations can now be made for provincial parks across Saskatchewan with reservations for nightly sites beginning this morning at 7 AM.

On Tuesday, nightly campsites will be available to be booked at Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake and Saskatchewan Landing.

Following a break Wednesday, campsites can be booked at Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills and Pike Lake on Thursday.

On April 10 nightly sites can be reserved at Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine and The Battlefords.

Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain and Moose Mountain nightly sites can be booked on April 11 and Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills and Lac La Ronge can be booked starting April 12.

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Campsites can be reserved here.