Need to Know: STARS Radiothon total, Buck Martinez steps back from Jays, Campsite Reservations

STARS Radiothon brings in over $400,000!

Last week Pure Country along with other radio stations across the province came together to support STARS and the supporters who make missions possible!

The radiothon was able to raise over $400,000 to help purchase lifesaving equipment like new butterfly ultrasound machines for the back of the helicopters and make sure STARS can continue providing lifesaving help across Saskatchewan!

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement released by Sportsnet, Martinez said Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for "a little while" as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.

Martinez, 73, said he hoped to rejoin his Sportsnet teammates for the Jays' stretch run later this season.

Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates

Reservations for the 2022 camping season at Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks are set to begin today (April 18) for seasonal campsites and April 19-26 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

Seasonal campsites:

April 18: all parks participating in the seasonal camping program

Nightly campsites:

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Some of the new reservation system features that campers can look forward to this year include:

Campsite comparison - campers can compare up to three sites online to assist in deciding the site that best suits their needs.

Campsite favourites - campers can create a list of favourite sites that will be saved in their online account.

Waitlists - campers can choose to be added to a waitlist for campsites. If their turn comes up, they will have 24 hours to reserve that site.

Easier entry permit purchases - campers can click on "Entry" in the top navigation bar on the website, select daily, weekly or annual entry, then checkout and print the permit at home. Annuals will be mailed the next day to those who purchase an annual permit online.

Programming and event reservations - more park interpretive programs, events and movie nights will be available on parks.saskatchewan.ca this year for visitors to reserve their spot in. Campers are encouraged to check out the events and programs prior to the reservation launch and plan their stays around what's happening in each park.

New in Sask Parks this year, 36 seasonal sites have been added to the park system due to the popularity of the seasonal camping program. Also new for the 2022 season, two Camp-Easy tents at both Buffalo Pound and Blackstrap Provincial Parks will be replaced with yurts. Greenwater will have its first Camp-Easy yurt and Duck Mountain will receive their second yurt.

Nightly fees for Camp-Easy sites will increase to $80 to reflect the new queen bed and frame that will be added to each yurt or tent to increase campers' comfort and overall experience. Additionally, historic parks will no longer charge individual programming admission. Instead, daily, weekly or annual Sask Parks entry permits will allow access to historic parks. All other camping fees remain the same from 2021.

For more information on campsite reservations, visit http://saskparks.com