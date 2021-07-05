Need to Know: #StickItToCOVID Victory, Riders Camp, Record Temps

Regina Claims #StickItToCOVID Victory

Saskatoon Mayor to Lip Sync The Last Saskatchewan Pirate

And it’s a heave-ho, hi-ho, one Mayor rules the plains! The race was close, but Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is the winner of the #StickItToCOVID Mayoral Challenge between Regina and Saskatoon.

Regina administered 20.1 first doses per 1,000 people during the two-week challenge. Saskatoon’s 19.7 first doses per 1,000 people fell just short of claiming victory. The Mayors agreed that the city with the most first-dose vaccinations per capita from June 17 to June 30 would choose a song for the “loser” to lip sync in a video.

Mayor Clark is issuing a second challenge to Regina and Mayor Masters to see who can get the most doses, either first or second, for the month of July. Mayor Masters plans to, once again, jump Saskatoon’s bridges and knock him cold and sail off with his hay.

To date, Regina’s population is 73 per cent vaccinated with a first dose and Saskatoon just broke the 70 per cent milestone.

Riders announce training camp roster and schedule

The Riders are scheduled to open training camp July 10 at Mosaic Stadium. They will practice every day at 1:45 p.m. Practices will be closed to the public at this time.

34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada

Thirty-four communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records Friday as the heat dome pushed its way into the Prairies.

According to Environment Canada, Regina broke the longest-standing record when it hit 35.3 C on Friday. The previous record was 33.9 C, set in 1886. Saskatoon and Lucky Lake were the provincial hotspots, both reaching a scorching 40 C.

The heat enveloped the whole province, with records breaking from Coronach to Uranium City. These are all the Saskatchewan communities that broke temperature records on July 2: