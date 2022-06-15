Need to Know: Strawberry Moon, Life Satisfaction in SK, Mosquito Count

June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week

Although it reached its peak yesterday we should have more looks at tonight. This year's strawberry moon is the first of two consecutive supermoons.

The ideal time to look at the moon is when it is rising or setting since that's when it will appear the largest to the naked eye.

Life satisfaction in Sask. ranked 7th among Canadian provinces

Saskatchewan has the seventh highest life satisfaction in Canada out of the 10 provinces, according to a Statistics Canada survey.

Slightly more than 51 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents rated their life satisfaction as high, in the latest survey released for the first quarter of 2022.

The data was collected during the Canadian Social Survey, which polls residents on social topics such as health, well-being, impacts of COVID-19, activities, time-use and emergency preparedness.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the largest percentage reporting a high life satisfaction at 61.7 per cent, followed by Prince Edward Island (59.7), Quebec (58.7), New Brunswick (56.8), Manitoba (56.1) and Alberta (52.2). British Columbian respondents polled the lowest – at 46.5 per cent high life satisfaction.

The Canadian average for a high life satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2022 was 51.7.

Regina Mosquito Count Remains Low

Currently mosquito counts showed the city averaging two mosquitoes per trap compared to the average of 28!

Outside of the city traps were showing an average of 63 in areas that aren’t treated for mosquitoes.