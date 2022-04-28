Need to Know: Street Sweeping, Tick Season, CFL Rule Changes

Street Sweeping

Today (April 28), street sweeping will resume with City crews clearing away leaves, sand and debris from high traffic and arterial roads like Albert Street, Broad Street and Arcola Avenue. This phase of the program also includes the Downtown and Cathedral neighbourhoods which have a high volume of on-street parking.

Residents are reminded to park off-street on scheduled days to help ensure crews can sweep the entire roadway. Watch for the No-Parking signs. During this phase of the sweep, vehicles parked in a no-parking zone may be ticketed $120 and towed.

Know when your street will be swept with Sweep Alerts. Sign up to be notified by text, email, phone or e-calendar. Sign up for alerts at Regina.ca/sweep

Tick Season

Saskatchewanians can submit photographs of ticks found on humans or animals using the eTick online system at www.etick.ca to receive timely identification of the type of tick that is attached to a person, pet, or livestock animal and information on the risk of exposure to tick-borne diseases

CFL rule changes focus on game speed, offence

The Canadian Football League has announced a series of rule changes aimed at speeding up the flow of the game and increasing offensive production.

The most significant of those will see the hash marks where the ball is placed moved closer to the centre of the field, 28 yards from the sidelines instead of 24, making them nine yards apart instead of 17.

The objective of moving the hash marks is to allow offences to use more of the field, as the wide-side throw has often been ignored by teams. It may also improve field goal percentages as kickers will be more aligned with the goal posts.

In addition, the league has determined that all no-yards penalties on punts will be for 15 yards. Previously a no-yard penalty was reduced to five yards if the ball hit the ground before being possessed by the returner.

Punting teams will also be penalized for any ball that goes out of bounds before the opponent’s 20-yard line, instead of the 15-yard line.

Kickoffs will move from the 35-yard line to the 30-yard line, while the ball will now be placed on the 40-yard line after a successful field goal or single, instead of the 35.

Other rule changes implemented for 2022 CFL season:

- Teams will be allowed to have two quarterbacks on the field at one time to allow for creative play calling.

- Penalties that occur at the end of the first or third quarters may be applied to the start of the next quarter.

- Quarterbacks who “fake” giving themselves up will be assessed an objectionable conduct penalty.

- Automatic ejection of any player for two unnecessary roughness or objectionable conduct penalties.