Need to Know: Street Sweeping, Vaccines, ACMs & SCMAs

Weather Delays Street Sweeping

With Mother Nature tricking us into thinking spring was here, our community is digging out from the recent heap of snow. Due to this wintery weather, the City of Regina’s Street Sweeping program was delayed. Crews will continue April 19 with sweeping high traffic and arterial roads, as well as the Downtown and Cathedral neighbourhoods.

All locations which were scheduled for street sweeping for April 11 and beyond have been rescheduled.

Residents who signed up for Sweep Alerts will receive notification of the delay and rescheduled alerts.

Residents who looked up their scheduled sweep dates on Regina.ca/sweep but did not sign up, may wish to re-check for new dates.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert Effective April 16: Vaccine Eligibility Moves to 48 Years and Older; Regina Drive-Thru Changes to 46-54 ONLY; Drive-Thru and Walk-In Schedule

Effective April 16, 2021 the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be changing the eligibility for immunization to ages 48 years and older. The Northern Saskatchewan Administration District eligibility remains unchanged at 40 years and older. This change applies to booked appointments, drive-thrus and walk-in clinics – with the exception of Regina Drive-Thru, which is open to those aged 46-54.

Read the rest of the news release on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/April/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-April-15.aspx

Congrats to Tenille Arts as her single Somebody Like That became her first ever gold record!!

Tenille is nominated for best New Female Artist at this Sunday’s ACM awards!

This Sunday we’ll be airing The 56th ACM Awards Nominees Radio Special at 6PM (local)

ACM nominee Carly Pearce hosts the 56th ACM Awards Nominees Radio Special featuring music and commentary from ACM nominees, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Ingrid Andress and many more.

Tenille is also up for 5 awards at this Saturday's Saskatchewan Country Music Awards! Congrats and good luck to all of this weekend’s nominees! You can catch the SCMA’s Sunday at 8 on Access Now and YouTube!

Pure Country is up for 3 awards including station of the year!